Poker Room Reopens at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Live poker at Philly's casino features plexiglass dividers, extra sanitizing and more

Shuffle up and deal! Live poker is back in Philly as the Rivers Casino Philadelphia poker room reopens today after being closed since the March 15 property-wide shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The casino’s gaming floor reopened on July 17.

The poker room at Rivers Casino Philadelphia reopens on Friday, Oct. 23.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will operate around-the-clock. The poker room can run up to 14 tables with a maximum capacity of approximately 100 guests. While Rivers Casino offers a variety of poker games, the action will be primarily No Limit Texas Hold’em cash games.

Safety for guests and Team Members is the casino’s top priority. Rivers Casino Philadelphia follows best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and meets or exceeds all COVID-19 Casino Reopening Protocols issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). Additionally, Rivers Casino adheres to all guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and meets all operating requirements set by the City of Philadelphia.

In addition to the existing casino-wide safety measures, the following precautions are in effect for the poker room:

Masks must be worn at all times

Poker dealers will wear both a mask and a face shield

Each poker table in play will have plexiglass dividers, separating players and the dealer

A maximum of seven players allowed per table

Frequent and thorough cleaning of all cards, chips and surfaces

Only sanitized chips bought from the poker room cage will be used in play

No food, beverage or smoking is permitted in the poker room or anywhere on the Rivers Casino gaming floor

“Poker players are excited to be back at the tables, enjoying the game they love,” said Peter Longi, assistant general manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Our reopening was carefully planned with the safety of our team and guests being the primary concern. We’re eager to welcome back our poker team.”

The indoor air quality in the poker room was enhanced as part of the recent upgrade to the casino’s HVAC system. Rivers Casino now includes airPHX®, a patented technology that continuously disinfects indoor air and eliminates coronavirus on surfaces. It also features AtmosAirTM, an indoor air quality purification system that has been proven to neutralize coronavirus by more than 99.9%. For more information, visit airphx.com and atmosair.com.

To assist with social distancing, players are encouraged to call the poker room at 215-717-3883 to put their name on the waiting list. Guests can also check the Bravo Poker Live online or the website’s mobile app for the Rivers Casino poker room up-to-the-minute game status.

In addition to the fast-paced poker action, players will have a chance to win their share of the $100,000 Bad Beat Jackpot. The minimum qualifying hand is quad 2s. For more information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia/Casino/Poker-Room.

