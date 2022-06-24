Poland, Ukraine increase 2022 coal production to weather cold months

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Poland and Ukraine are
increasing this year's production of thermal coal, the most
polluting fossil fuel, preparing for colder months as Europe
grapples with an energy security crisis exacerbated by the war
in Ukraine.
Thermal coal use as fuel for power plants will need to
plummet if the world wants to meet its goals to reach net zero
emissions by mid-century.
But, as Russian gas flows to Europe have fallen after
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's sanctions on Moscow,
the continent is scrambling for alternative supplies.
Despite widespread commitments to phase out coal from the
electricity sector, countries including Germany, Austria and the
Netherlands are preparing to boost coal-fired power generation
as a contingency measure.
Poland plans to "increase thermal coal production from
existing mines this year maximum by 1.5 million tonnes", Janusz
Olszowski, president of the Polish Mining Chamber of Industry
and Commerce, told Reuters in an emailed statement.
The country's coal miner PGG had said it would gradually
shut down all its mines by 2049.
"Last year, Polish coal mines were included in the mining
potential reduction plan. Therefore, we cannot suddenly increase
production this year in a significant way," Olszowski said.
Poland, which relies on coal for around 70% of its
electricity generation, earlier this month also introduced
measures that will subsidize coal for households using fuel for
heating purposes to mitigate surging prices.
"We've kept our coal-fired power generation capacity and we
want to increase coal production – this is a necessity to be
secure for the autumn and winter," Prime Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki told reporters in Brussels on Friday.
DTEK, Ukraine's largest energy investor, also said in an
emailed statement that the country was planning to increase
domestic stocks of thermal coal from 2 million tonnes to 3
million tonnes ahead of winter.
DTEK Energy, which operates the coal mines, is trying to
ensure pre-war levels of coal production, it added, without
disclosing numbers due to security reasons.
(Reporting by Clara Denina, additional reporting by Marek
Strzelecki in Warsaw; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)