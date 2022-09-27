Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Poland aims to stop using WIBOR rate in 2025, says regulator

09/27/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Poland will complete a reform of benchmark interest rates on which loans are based by the end of 2024, financial regulator KNF said on Tuesday, with the Warsaw Interbank Offered Rate (WIBOR) expected to be fully replaced in 2025.

The Polish government in April said it would seek to replace the WIBOR interbank rate on which most mortgages are based by Jan. 1, 2023, as part of a package of measures to ease the pain of borrowers squeezed by rising interest rates.

However, banks had said it would not be possible to phase out the rate so quickly.

"The reform of benchmarks in Poland will be fully implemented by the end of 2024, while the implementation by market participants of a new offer of financial products using the WIRON index is planned for 2023 and 2024," the KNF said in a statement.

The KNF said the Warsaw Interest Rate Overnight (WIRON) was calculated in the same way as the Warsaw Deposit Market Index (WIRD) chosen by the steering committee of a national working group to replace WIBOR.

"Assumptions in the Road Map... show the readiness to stop developing and publishing the WIBOR and WIBID reference indicators from the beginning of 2025," the KNF said, referring also to the Warsaw Interbank Offer Bid Rate, which is the rate banks pay for funds deposited by other banks.

The KNF said market participants would be able to start using WIRON in financial instruments in December 2022.

The roadmap for the replacement of WIBOR was prepared by a working group that includes representatives of Poland's finance ministry, central bank, KNF, the Warsaw Stock Exchange, leading commercial banks and investment fund management companies among others. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aCrypto Exchange FTX President Brett Harrison Stepping Down - Tweet
RE
11:55aCrypto exchange ftx president brett harrison says stepping down…
RE
11:52aEU countries eye delay to levy on fossil fuel windfall profits - document
RE
11:51aEU backs lower residue limits for bee-harming pesticides
RE
11:51aIreland likely to extend supports for firms if energy costs remain high
RE
11:49aDrought prompts Portugal to restrict water use at more hydropower dams
RE
11:47aUk 30-year inflation-linked gilt yields rise by around 75 bps on…
RE
11:43aPoland aims to stop using WIBOR rate in 2025, says regulator
RE
11:40aBoE will only pause bond sales if market is 'dysfunctional' - Pill
RE
11:37aExclusive-China prepares to tweak yuan fixing process to slow its fall -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end
5POSCO : This disclosure is the amendment of the previous filing regardi..

HOT NEWS