Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland has suspended a ban
on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to
ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union's
biggest coal producer.
Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to
generate electricity but has been banned in home furnaces in
Poland for several years to improve air quality.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland in April
introduced an immediate ban on Russian coal used by millions of
households and heating plants in smaller towns.
The embargo eliminated some 8 million tons of coal from the
local market, causing a spike in prices and shortages of the
fuel.
Poland is heavily dependent on coal, with around 80% of its
power production provided by coal-fired plants. In past years,
the country has had the European Union's highest ratio of
premature deaths due to air pollution.
A bill passed in parliament on Thursday also suspends fines
for burning lignite, a measure that was intended to fight smog.
In June, rules banning the worst-quality coal were suspended.
In separate legislation, parliament on Thursday canceled the
obligation of utilities to sell power on the commodities
exchange. The energy regulator has criticized Thursday's
decision while the government says it will lower electricity
prices.
