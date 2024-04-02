WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's foreign ministry expressed condolences on Tuesday to the family of a Polish volunteer who was killed while providing aid in Gaza.

Citizens from Australia, Britain and Poland were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday, the NGO said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the volunteer who was providing aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

"Poland objects to the disregard for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, including humanitarian workers."

The president of the city of Przemysl, in southeastern Poland, identified the volunteer as Damian Sobol.

"Yesterday, our colleague, resident of Przemysl, volunteer, member of the World Central Kitchen team - Damian Sobol, was killed in a rocket attack by Israeli forces on a humanitarian convoy delivering food in the Gaza Strip," he wrote on Facebook.

"There are no words to describe what people who knew this fantastic guy feel at this moment... May he rest in peace."

Foreign ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski told reporters Poland was checking reports of the death of the Polish volunteer.

"We are currently urgently verifying this information," he said. "We have asked the Israeli authorities, security forces and the Israeli armed forces for explanations."

Deputy Justice Minister Arkadiusz Myrcha told state news channel TVP Info there would be an investigation into the incident.

"There is no exception here, of course every death must be explained and such proceedings should be initiated here," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)