Poland interested in cooperation with Portugal on LNG trans-shipping

05/20/2022 | 05:46am EDT
International Donors' Conference for Ukraine, in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland would be interested in cooperation with Portugal on potential LNG trans-shipping, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday after meeting counterpart Antonio Costa.

"Poland is becoming a gas hub, so if we could obtain additional gas (...) we would be most interested in this kind of cooperation with Portugal," he said.

Costa said Portugal is discussing with several governments the possibility of using the port of Sines as a trans-shipment platform for the transfer of fuel from large vessels to smaller bulk carriers better able to operate in the North and Baltic Seas.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
