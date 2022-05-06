Poland not near end of rate hike cycle, says central bank head

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is not
nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle and will keep
raising the cost of credit until it sees a lasting decrease in
inflation, its governor said on Friday, after it hiked rates
less than expected.
Thursday's decision to raise the main rate by 75 basis
points rather than the 100 forecast by analysts sent the zloty
currency tumbling and raised speculation that concerns over the
effect of the war in Ukraine on growth could mean the central
bank stops tightening sooner that previously thought.
"The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) has been raising rates
for several months, and we will continue to do so until we are
sure there is a lasting decrease in inflation," Adam Glapinski
told a press conference.
While Thursday's rate hike was smaller than the 100 basis
point hike the central bank delivered in June, Glapinski said it
was still substantial.
"It is not a sign of the approaching end of the rate hikes
... and it is not a sign that there will be smaller hikes," he
said.
Inflation in Poland hit 12.3% in April according to a flash
estimate from the statistics office, its highest since 1998.
Glapinski said this was mainly a result of the war in
neighboring Ukraine, which has pushed up commodity prices.
He said he expected inflation to peak in June or July, and
that it would take two or three consecutive lower inflation
readings for the central bank to say there was a lasting
decrease.
With inflation hitting levels not seen in almost a quarter
of a century, many economists have raised their estimates for
the level rates will eventually reach.
Glapinski, however, would not be drawn on how high rates
could go.
"The MPC doesn't know at what level of rates we will stop,
or when, it will still be a long process, painful, but at some
point it will stop and (rates) will fall," he said.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek
Strzelecki, Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark
Potter)