Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Poland prods banks to give savers higher interest rates amid soaring inflation

05/10/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a news conference near the gas installation at a Gaz-System gas compressor station in Rembelszczyzna

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will push banks to offer clients higher interest on their savings, its prime minister said on Tuesday, as soaring inflation and higher lending rates fuel a cost-of-living crisis in emerging Europe's largest economy.

In a country where floating-rate mortgages are the norm, rising interest rates have severely squeezed the household budgets of many Poles while boosting bank profits.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said financial institutions were not doing enough to share the benefits with savers.

"When there is increasing inflation and the central bank is raising interest rates, which leads to very high profits for financial institutions..., the inability to share these profits with a citizen - such behavior is unacceptable," he told a news conference.

Asked how the government would go about getting banks to offer a higher rate of interest on deposits, Morawiecki said it would use "persuasion", without elaborating.

He spoke after the cabinet discussed proposals announced in April to help borrowers affected by rising rates, including payment holidays for eight months over a two-year period and access to help from funds that banks pay into.

He said that the total cost of the payment holidays to banks would be around 3 billion zlotys ($677.51 million).

A fund to support borrowers will be increased to around 2 billion zlotys in 2022 and 2023 from 600 million currently, he said.

The borrowers' support fund, now in operation, will be available for three years, and the maximum monthly amount of aid is 2,000 zlotys.

Morawiecki reiterated that the WIBOR interbank rate, on which most Polish mortgages are based, would be replaced.

"If the banking sector does not work this out, we have a ready-made reserve solution - the Polonia rate," Morawiecki said. "This means savings of 1 billion zlotys for Poles and this is a cost to be borne by banks."

The WIG Banks stock index was down 0.6% at 1148 GMT.

($1 = 4.4280 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58aChile interest rate seen rising to 9% in June- analyst poll
RE
08:58aPrologis offers to buy Duke Realty in $23.7 bln deal
RE
08:58aChinese NSIG's Finnish unit to build $422 million silicon wafer plant
RE
08:56aExclusive-Citi to overhaul London trading team linked to 'flash crash' -sources
RE
08:55aFED'S WILLIAMS : 'soft landing' would still see unemployment rate rise
RE
08:53aEgypt's April inflation jumps to 13.1%, signals rate hike
RE
08:53aGeneral Atlantic leads $105 million funding in crypto trading platform Talos
RE
08:52aU.s. crude futures turn positive after falling $2 a barrel earli…
RE
08:51aInflation in Ukraine rises to 16.4% y/y in April - statistics service
RE
08:51aCrypto assets shed $800 bln in market value in a month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
5Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive

HOT NEWS