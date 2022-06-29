Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Poland reaches deal with air traffic controllers, avoiding flight chaos

06/29/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passangers wearing face masks ar seen at the terminal of Warsaw Chopin Airport following an outbreak of coronavirus disease in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has reached an agreement with air traffic controllers in a dispute over pay and conditions, the head of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said on Wednesday, in a welcome relief for holidaymakers fearing flight cancellations.

Authorities had until July 10 to thrash out a deal with the controllers, who had opposed changes to working practices that they said threatened safety.

"We have worked out and agreed on a deal ... regarding changes to remuneration and work regulations," Anita Oleksiak told a news conference. "We are keeping Polish airspace working and finishing the talks over the Polish skies."

Oleksiak did not give details of the agreement.

In addition to pay, the dispute had centred on questions such as whether air traffic controllers could work alone and how long shifts should last.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aEuro trims declines after Spain inflation surge
RE
04:55aWorld stocks in red as consumers signal recession ahead
RE
04:53aTianqi Lithium aims to raise up to $2 billion in Hong Kong listing -sources
RE
04:52aPoland reaches deal with air traffic controllers, avoiding flight chaos
RE
04:51aSweden, Finland on course to join NATO as Russia, China focus allies
RE
04:51aIndian coal ministry seeks help from World Bank to re-purpose abandoned mines
RE
04:48aHong Kong daily COVID cases rise above 2,000, highest since April
RE
04:43aIndonesian president visits Ukraine on 'peace mission'
RE
04:42aRouble rises towards 50 vs dollar, first time since May 2015
RE
04:42aUnicredit - transaction allows unicredit to achieve full account…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report
5ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral

HOT NEWS