Poland's central bank Tuesday kept its key interest rate at 5.75%, in line with expectations as the annual rate of inflation remains far above its target.

The annual rate of inflation fell to 6.1% in December from 6.6% in November, according to figures released Friday. That was a sharper fall than had been expected, but left the rate of inflation well above the central bank's target, which is a range of one percentage point above or below 2.5%.

Poland's new government has extended a freeze on energy prices through the first half of 2024, which likely means that inflation will continue to fall during that period. But the outlook for the second half of the year is uncertain.

