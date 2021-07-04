Poland's Glapinski says demand may drive CPI in autumn -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Demand-driven inflation that would
require a response from the Polish central bank could appear in
autumn, or maybe mid-2022, Governor Adam Glapinski said https://www.ft.com/content/e51c6e59-12d1-4ec2-a82c-ea36891e60fd
in a Financial Times interview published on Sunday.
Glapinski said however that current inflation levels were
not worrying.
A spike in inflation caused central banks in the Czech
Republic and Hungary to raise rates in June, but the National
Bank of Poland has stuck to dovish rhetoric, maintaining that
the driving factors were temporary and not influenced by
monetary policy.
"If we see that there is a tendency that in a few quarters
this rise in prices could be driven by these demand-side
factors, then we will act," he was quoted as saying.
"When will it happen? It's hard to say precisely, but rather
not earlier than in the autumn of this year. Or maybe only
halfway through next year."
Monthly inflation in Poland stood at 4.4% year-on-year in
June according to a flash estimate from the statistics office,
lower than analysts expected and down from 4.7% in May. It was
still well above the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or
minus one percentage point.
Glapinski reiterated that regulatory and supply-side factors
were currently driving inflation, and that when these were
stripped away, inflation was closer to the midpoint of the
target range.
"Our approach is similar to that of the Federal Reserve, or
the ECB: we are waiting for the economic recovery to become
certain and solid, and then we will observe whether there is a
risk of a rise in inflation," he said.
"And we certainly won't hesitate: we will act immediately as
soon as it is necessary."
Glapinski told the newspaper he expected the economy to grow
more than 5% next year. He also said he was not concerned by
rising property prices.
"At the moment there is no sign of bubbles in the real
estate sector that are fuelled by low interest rates. And we
don't expect it," Glapinski told the paper.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Alan Charlish in
Warsaw; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Raissa Kasolowsky)