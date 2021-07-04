Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said https://www.ft.com/content/e51c6e59-12d1-4ec2-a82c-ea36891e60fd on Sunday.

Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year, the newspaper added.

"At the moment there is no sign of bubbles in the real estate sector that are fuelled by low interest rates. And we don't expect it," Glapinski told the paper. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)