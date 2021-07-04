Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently
worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that
it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel
prices, the Financial Times said https://www.ft.com/content/e51c6e59-12d1-4ec2-a82c-ea36891e60fd
on Sunday.
Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next
year, the newspaper added.
"At the moment there is no sign of bubbles in the real
estate sector that are fuelled by low interest rates. And we
don't expect it," Glapinski told the paper.
