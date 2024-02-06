PLOCK, Poland (Reuters) -Shareholders of Polish refiner Orlen reshuffled its supervisory board as the new government seeks changes in state-controlled companies after winning elections last year.

The meeting of shareholders, including investment and pension funds, removed eight members of the board appointed under the former government, including Wojciech Jasinski, a politician from Law and Justice (PiS), which lost power in October.

All nine new members were proposed by the government. They include five lawyers and a former deputy treasury minister, Ireneusz Sitarski.

Shareholders also agreed to the sale of Gas Storage Poland, a company that manages the country's storage of gas, to Gaz-System, the state-owned gas pipeline operator.Poland's pro-European government sees Orlen as a symbol of efforts by the previous administration to use state-controlled firms for political purposes. Last month, prosecutors launched an investigation into Orlen's fuel pricing ahead of the last elections and the acquisition of smaller rival Lotos in 2022.

On Monday, chief financial officer, Janusz Szewczak, resigned, along with two more members of its management board, in a continued shakeup following the dismissal of its CEO last week.

CEO Daniel Obajtek's dismissal came after the new Polish government pledged to purge state-controlled companies of people it considers political nominees of the previous ruling party.

