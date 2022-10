WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Saturday that the pumping of crude oil in the damaged Druzhba pipeline has been restored.

"PERN's technical services restored the full functionality of the damaged pipeline used to deliver crude oil to the company's German customers on Saturday," PERN said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)