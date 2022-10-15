Poland's PERN: pumping of crude oil in Druzhba pipeline has been restored

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN
said on Saturday that the pumping of crude oil in the damaged
Druzhba pipeline has been restored.
"PERN's technical services restored the full functionality
of the damaged pipeline used to deliver crude oil to the
company's German customers on Saturday," PERN said in a
statement.
The leak was discovered late on Tuesday and PERN said the
next day that there was no sign that third-party interference
caused the damage.
The leak came at a time when Europe is on high alert over
its energy security in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine.
"The causes that led to the leakage are being investigated
... Currently, the activity of PERN services is focused on
clearing the area and restoring it to its original condition,
PERN said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)