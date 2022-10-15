Advanced search
Poland's PERN: pumping of crude oil in Druzhba pipeline has been restored

10/15/2022 | 09:16am EDT
WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Saturday that the pumping of crude oil in the damaged Druzhba pipeline has been restored.

"PERN's technical services restored the full functionality of the damaged pipeline used to deliver crude oil to the company's German customers on Saturday," PERN said in a statement.

The leak was discovered late on Tuesday and PERN said the next day that there was no sign that third-party interference caused the damage.

The leak came at a time when Europe is on high alert over its energy security in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The causes that led to the leakage are being investigated ... Currently, the activity of PERN services is focused on clearing the area and restoring it to its original condition, PERN said on Saturday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.94% 91.62 Delayed Quote.21.47%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.64% 463.9372 Real-time Quote.12.55%
WTI -3.74% 85.604 Delayed Quote.13.61%
