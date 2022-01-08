Log in
Poland's PM to announce anti-inflationary measures Tuesday, gov't spokesperson says

01/08/2022 | 03:15am EST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits Orlen Lietuva oil refinery in Mazeikiai

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to announce more additions to the country's anti-inflationary package on Tuesday, government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Saturday.

The measures in the whole package could be extended if inflation continues to surge, Muller told private radio RMF FM.

On Friday Morawiecki highlighted a previously announced VAT tax cut on petrol.

The tax cuts are aimed at countering the impact of surging inflation in Poland, which has reached a more than two-decade high.

Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday and signalled there was more tightening to come. Data on Friday showed the consumer price index hit 8.6% in December.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS