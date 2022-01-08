Poland's PM to announce anti-inflationary measures Tuesday, gov't spokesperson says

The measures in the whole package could be extended if inflation continues to surge, Muller told private radio RMF FM.

On Friday Morawiecki highlighted a previously announced VAT tax cut on petrol.

The tax cuts are aimed at countering the impact of surging inflation in Poland, which has reached a more than two-decade high.

Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday and signalled there was more tightening to come. Data on Friday showed the consumer price index hit 8.6% in December.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Frances Kerry)