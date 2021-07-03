Poland's Tusk returns to frontline, vowing to lead opposition to victory

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Former European Council President
Donald Tusk returned to the fore of Polish politics on Saturday,
becoming leader of the main opposition party in a move that many
members hope can revive its sagging fortunes.
For many in the liberal Civic Platform (PO) party that Tusk
helped to found, the stakes are nothing less than Poland's
future in the European Union.
Elections scheduled for 2023 will determine if the governing
nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party will continue its rows
with Brussels over issues including judicial reforms that the EU
says undermine the independence of judges and LGBT rights.
"Civic Platform is indispensable, it is needed as a force,
not as a memory, to win the fight for the future against PiS,"
Tusk told a PO congress in Warsaw. "There is no chance of
victory without Civic Platform, and our history tells us that."
The announcement of Tusk's return came after talks held
behind closed doors between the new leader, his predecessor
Borys Budka and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who had also
been tipped for the leadership.
European Council President from 2014 to 2019, Tusk helped
steer the European Union through a tumultuous period marked by
Brexit and the migration crisis.
The first prime minister in Poland's post-communist history
to win two terms in office, he led PO in government from 2007 to
2014.
During the global financial crisis, Poland avoided a
recession under Tusk's leadership, but the government came to be
viewed as increasingly out of touch with the problems of younger
and less affluent Poles.
On his return to Polish politics, Tusk will still have to
confront this problem, as the party, which some analysts say has
struggled to define its agenda and connect with voters beyond
its core middle-class, urban electorate, languishes around
record lows in the polls.
"The biggest opposition party is living through the biggest
crisis in its history ... Many voters who don't like PiS also
don't want to vote for PO," said Rafal Chwedoruk, a political
scientist at Warsaw University.
WARY VOTERS
PO, whose Civic Coalition grouping has 126 deputies in the
Polish parliament against the ruling coalition's 230, has been
pushed into third in opinion polls by the Poland 2050 party of
Catholic journalist Szymon Holownia, whose centre-right agenda
resonates with many core PO voters.
Additionally, many younger voters view the party's stance on
divisive issues such as abortion and LGBT rights as too
cautious.
"After six consecutive electoral losses at various levels,
PO voters are losing trust in the party's ability to challenge
PiS," Andrius Tursa, Central & Eastern Europe advisor at
consulting firm Teneo, said in a note.
Tusk's old enemy, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is also expected to be
re-elected as leader of PiS on Saturday but faces problems of
his own.
PiS has sought to maintain that its United Right coalition,
of late riven with divisions, is stable and can deliver its
"Polish Deal" package of economic policies, which it says will
raise living standards for most Poles.
PiS swept to power in 2015 thanks to generous social
spending pledges that raised living standards for many Poles,
and now emphasises how changes to the tax system in the Polish
Deal will leave most workers with more disposable income.
However, critics within the coalition say the changes
penalise small business owners and the middle class, with three
PiS members leaving the party last week amid a fresh bout of
infighting.
