Poland's balance of payments in April 2021

06/15/2021 | 09:32am EDT
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 11 Jun 2021

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 11 Jun 2021

Auction No. 1852 on 11 Jun 2021/settlement on 11 Jun 2021

DAYS

BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)

PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)

YIELD (PCT)

RECEIVE

ACCEPTED

MINIMUM REDUCTION (%)

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

7

206153.35

206153.35

9999.81

9999.81

0.10

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS