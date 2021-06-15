Poland's balance of payments in April 2021

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 11 Jun 2021
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 11 Jun 2021
Auction No. 1852 on 11 Jun 2021/settlement on 11 Jun 2021
|
DAYS
|
BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)
|
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
|
YIELD (PCT)
|
|
RECEIVE
|
ACCEPTED
|
MINIMUM REDUCTION (%)
|
AVERAGE
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
206153.35
|
206153.35
|
9999.81
|
9999.81
|
0.10
Disclaimer
National Bank of Poland published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:31:03 UTC.