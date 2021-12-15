Log in
Poland's balance of payments in October 2021

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 14 Dec 2021

Narodowy Bank Polski announces results of the NBP bills sale (fine-tuning open market operation) carried out on 14 Dec 2021

Auction No. 1880 on 14 Dec 2021 / settlement on 14 Dec 2021

DAYS

BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)

PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)

YIELD (%)

MINIMUM

RECEIVED

ACCEPTED

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

REDUCTION (%)

3

20150.00

20150.00

9998.54

9998.54

1.75

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
