Poland's balance of payments in September 2021

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 12 Nov 2021
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 12 Nov 2021
Auction No. 1874 on 12 Nov 2021 / settlement on 12 Nov 2021
|
|
DAYS
|
|
|
BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)
|
|
|
|
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
|
|
|
|
YIELD (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MINIMUM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECEIVED
|
|
|
ACCEPTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REDUCTION (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
255657.60
|
|
|
255657.60
|
|
|
|
9997.57
|
|
|
9997.57
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
