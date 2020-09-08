Log in
Poland's reserve assets in August 2020

09/08/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Latest news

Money supply in July 2020

Publication date: 24-08-2020

In July 2020, the M3 money supply decreased by PLN 5.4bn. The decrease was mostly driven by a decline in deposits and other claims of other financial institutions.

According to data released by Narodowy Bank Polski on 24 August 2020, the M3 aggregate, reflecting the total supply of money, amounted to PLN 1,740.8bn at the end of July, i.e. PLN 5.4bn less than at the end of June 2020.

In July 2020, the value of household deposits and other claims of households included in the M3 aggregate decreased by PLN 0.8bn, i.e. 0.1%, and amounted to PLN 942.0bn. The stock of deposits and other claims of other financial institutions dropped by 7.1bn, i.e. 11.5%, to PLN 54.6bn. The value of corporate deposits and other claims of corporates decreased by 0.5bn, i.e. 0.1%, to PLN 363.7bn, and in the local government sector it increased by PLN 0.8bn, i.e. 1.8%, to PLN 46.8 bn.

Household debt declined by PLN 0.6bn, i.e. 0.1%, to PLN 779.1bn. The stock of banks' claims on corporates dropped by PLN 7.7bn, i.e. 2.0%, to PLN 377.4bn, and the net debt of central governments entities decreased by PLN 5.5bn, i.e. 1.5%, to PLN 365.2bn.

See full money supply data

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 11:34:02 UTC
