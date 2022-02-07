Log in
Poland's reserve assets in January 2022

02/07/2022 | 08:10am EST
The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 4 Feb 2022

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 4 Feb 2022

Auction No. 1897 on 4 Feb 2022 / settlement on 4 Feb 2022

DAYS

BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)

PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)

YIELD (%)

MINIMUM

RECEIVED

ACCEPTED

AVERAGE

AVERAGE

REDUCTION (%)

7

216676.86

216676.86

9995.63

9995.63

2.25

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 13:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
