Poland's reserve assets in January 2022

The results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 4 Feb 2022
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the NBP bills sale (main open market operation) carried out on 4 Feb 2022
Auction No. 1897 on 4 Feb 2022 / settlement on 4 Feb 2022
|
|
DAYS
|
|
|
BIDS NOMINAL (MLN PLN)
|
|
|
|
PRICES ACCEPTED ( PLN)
|
|
|
|
YIELD (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MINIMUM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECEIVED
|
|
|
ACCEPTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REDUCTION (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
216676.86
|
|
|
216676.86
|
|
|
|
9995.63
|
|
|
9995.63
|
|
|
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
