Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Poland's top cop injured by exploding present, says ministry

12/15/2022 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Poland's top cop injured by exploding gift, says ministry

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's most senior police officer was injured and hospitalised when a present he received during a visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, Poland's interior ministry said on Thursday.

Jaroslaw Szymczyk, Commander in Chief of the Polish police, received the gift from one of the heads of the Ukrainian emergency services during a visit to the country on Dec. 11-12.

"As a result of the explosion, the Commander suffered minor injuries and has been in the hospital for observation since yesterday," a ministry statement said, adding the incident took place on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what the present was.

The ministry said a civilian employee at police headquarters was also injured but did not need to be hospitalised.

There was no immediate reply from Ukraine's SBU security service to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.

Polish media had earlier reported that an explosion at police headquarters had injured Szymczyk and damaged the ceiling in the building.

"The Polish side asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:47aIndia's Nov. merchandise exports at $31.99 billion, imports at $55.88 billion
RE
11:46aStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
11:45aCanada's First Quantum Minerals misses Panama payments deal deadline
RE
11:44aHungary government, employers agree on 16% minimum wage hike for 2023
RE
11:39aIsrael's Netanyahu urges US to reaffirm commitment to Saudi Arabia - Al Arabiya
RE
11:29aPeru protests grind on despite state of emergency, court mulls prison for former president
RE
11:26aPoland's top cop injured by exploding present, says ministry
RE
11:25aChina officially launches WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs
RE
11:23aArdian, Mubadala Capital in $2.1 billion private equity partnership
RE
11:19aKeystone pipeline rupture spilled diluted bitumen - EPA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
4U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
5Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough

HOT NEWS