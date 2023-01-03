Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Poland says Germany refused talks on World War Two reparations

01/03/2023 | 05:30pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz pay respect at the Wall of Rememberence as they commemorate the 75th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising at Warsaw Rising Museum in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) -Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War Two, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday.

Poland estimates its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.40 trillion) and has demanded reparations, but Berlin has repeatedly said all financial claims related to the war have been settled.

"This answer, to sum it up, shows an absolutely disrespectful attitude towards Poland and Poles," Arkadiusz Mularczyk, Poland's deputy foreign minister, said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency.

"Germany does not pursue a friendly policy towards Poland, they want to build their sphere of influence here and treat Poland as a vassal state."

When asked about further dialogue with Germany regarding compensation, Mularczyk said that it will continue "through international organisations."

Some six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed during the war and Warsaw was razed to the ground following a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died.

In 1953, Poland's then-communist rulers relinquished all claims to war reparations under pressure from the Soviet Union, which wanted to free East Germany, also a Soviet satellite, from any liabilities.

Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party says that agreement is invalid because Poland was unable to negotiate fair compensation. It has revived calls for compensation since it took power in 2015 and has made the promotion of Poland's wartime victimhood a central plank of its appeal to nationalism.

The combative stance towards Germany, often used by PiS to mobilise its constituency, has strained relations with Berlin.

There was no immediate confirmation of the diplomatic exchange by Germany.

($1 = 4.4324 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Additional reporting by Victoria Waldersee;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:35pApple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021
RE
12:30pPoland says Germany refused talks on World War Two reparations
RE
12:24pBodies of 28 men found shot dead in Burkina Faso - prosecutors
RE
12:24pUK welcomes Irish talk of "compromises" on Northern Ireland Protocol
AN
12:24pUkraine can "count on" UK support in 2023, PM Sunak says
AN
12:20pEU agrees coordinated approach in wake of changing COVID situation
RE
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Up 1.4% Lifted by Oil Sector
DJ
11:48aSpot palladium falls over 4%…
RE
11:44aWinter storm threatens heavy snow in US Midwest, tornadoes in South
RE
11:44aBiden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2TESLA : Sell rating from JP Morgan
3Under-pressure Home REIT shares suspended on results delay
4UK manufacturing ends 2022 on a low as orders shrink -PMI
5BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS