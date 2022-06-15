Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Poland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months

06/15/2022 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Building grain silos at the Polish-Ukrainian border as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to help channel the crop from Ukraine to global markets would take three to four months, Poland's agriculture minister said on Wednesday.

Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine in a bid to help export more grain and address a growing global food crisis.

Since the Russian invasion and blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes are stuck in silos. Ukraine says it faces a shortage of silos for new crop.

"President Biden's proposal is an interesting idea but it requires working out several details, including location, infrastructure, financing, ownership," Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"We also have to realise that finalizing this type of investment takes three-four months."

Poland has said it could increase transit of Ukrainian grain up to 1.5 million tonnes per month but further increases hinged on overcoming logistical issues including a shortage of rail cars and the fact track gauges in Ukraine were different from those in Europe.

Placing silos at the border would allow the storage of the commodity that has to be transferred to different trains at the border. (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aEma says started rolling review for version of comirnaty adapted…
RE
10:01aTop White House lawyer to leave in latest Biden shuffle
RE
10:00aEMA : Start of rolling review for adapted comirnaty covid-19 vacc…
RE
09:59aTSX gets boost from miners ahead of Fed decision
RE
09:49aPoland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months
RE
09:47aFaraday future intelligent electric inc ceo - production figure…
RE
09:43aLego to invest over $1 billion in first U.S. brick plant
RE
09:35aTSX opens higher as miners boost; focus on Fed decision
RE
09:35aAngola set to become first supplier of green hydrogen for Germany
RE
09:35aThailand edges closer to legalising same-sex unions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
4OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..
5Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in iQIYI, China's answer to Netfl..

HOT NEWS