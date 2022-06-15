Poland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Building grain silos at the
Polish-Ukrainian border as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden
to help channel the crop from Ukraine to global markets would
take three to four months, Poland's agriculture minister said on
Wednesday.
Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be built
along the border with Ukraine in a bid to help export more grain
and address a growing global food crisis.
Since the Russian invasion and blockade of Ukrainian Black
Sea ports, grain shipments have stalled and more than 20 million
tonnes are stuck in silos. Ukraine says it faces a shortage of
silos for new crop.
"President Biden's proposal is an interesting idea but it
requires working out several details, including location,
infrastructure, financing, ownership," Polish Agriculture
Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"We also have to realise that finalizing this type of
investment takes three-four months."
Poland has said it could increase transit of Ukrainian grain
up to 1.5 million tonnes per month but further increases hinged
on overcoming logistical issues including a shortage of rail
cars and the fact track gauges in Ukraine were different from
those in Europe.
Placing silos at the border would allow the storage of the
commodity that has to be transferred to different trains at the
border.
(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Toby Chopra)