Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Poland to allow bad quality coal citing energy poverty risk

06/29/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - The Polish government is seeking to suspend rules banning the worst-quality coal from the market, citing soaring coal prices and risks of shortages of the fuel for homeowners.

Poland's climate ministry submitted a draft decree to suspend the restrictions introduced in 2020 for 60 days, citing the adverse changes the coal market stemming from Russia's action in Ukraine.

The government in April introduced an immediate ban on imports of Russian coal used mostly by individual households and heating plants in smaller towns, assuring Poles there would be no shortages of the fuel.

Meanwhile, coal prices for homeowners have roughly tripled this year compared to 2021 to over 2,000 zlotys per tonne, pushing the government to introduce subsidies for retail coal buyers. Millions of Poles use coal to heat their homes.

"Current exceptional situation directly affects energy markets. As result there's a risk that citizens will not be able to buy coal for heating, which may increase energy poverty," the ministry said in an official rationale attached to the draft.

Poland is heavily dependent on coal, with around 80 percent of its power production provided by coal-fired plants. In the past years, the country has had the European Union's highest ratio of premature deaths due to air pollution.

Activist group Polski Alarm Smogowy (PAS) said that measures would make anti-smog policies toothless.

"This is scandalous. If worst types of coal will be burned Poland's air quality will drastically suffer and so will the health of all those breathing it," PAS spokesman Piotr Siergiej told Reuters. (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pNew BoE policymaker Dhingra favours 'very gradual' moves on rates
RE
12:20pRussia tells U.N. chief it's ready to help avert food crisis
RE
12:17pMillions risk undernourishment as wheat prices surge, FAO and OECD warn
RE
12:14pRussian consumer prices unchanged after three weeks of decline
RE
12:14pU.S. Supreme Court's Breyer will officially retire on Thursday
RE
12:13pFlight delays, cancellations mar U.S. summer travel
RE
12:12pPoland to allow bad quality coal citing energy poverty risk
RE
12:04pRussia's jobless rate falls to record low but economic hurdles mount
RE
12:00pCanada in talks with Europe about east coast energy exports -foreign minister
RE
12:00pRussian car production suffers record 96.7% slump in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
5Futures edge lower as Fed hawks push for faster rate hikes

HOT NEWS