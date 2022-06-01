Poland to become 'economic hub' for Ukraine, says PM

WARSAW, June 1 (Reuters) - Poland stands to get an economic
boost from helping Ukraine, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki
said on Wednesday as he headed for a meeting of the two
governments to seal economic cooperation and help Ukraine's
reconstruction.
A staunch ally of Kyiv, Poland has been one of Ukraine's
biggest financial supporters since the Feb. 24 invasion, but
Morawiecki said helping Ukraine could also benefit Poland's
economy.
"Today we are preparing several agreements between specific
ministries, which will help Ukraine and give Poland an economic
impulse," Morawiecki told a news conference in the town of
Borodianka near Kyiv.
Agreements on streamlining border traffic and customs
controls, cooperation between businesses, and on reopening an
idled power line to export electricity to Poland from Ukraine
were among those signed on Wednesday in Kiev.
Kyiv and Warsaw have been discussing imports of electricity
from Ukraine, which would support the stability of the Polish
power system and allow Ukraine to benefit from synchronization
of the transmission grid with the European Union network.
Power utilities are already supplying equipment including
cables and transformers to help restore electricity supplies in
areas of Ukraine affected by the war.
"It's matter of months, as soon as Ukraine wins the war, and
will certainly win it, we will be ready to buy electricity from
Ukraine," Morawiecki told a news briefing in Kiev after a
meeting of the two governments.
Morawiecki said earlier Poland would become a shipper of
Ukrainian grain and other goods and an economic hub for Ukraine.
Poland's railways stand to benefit from transporting Ukrainian
grain to Baltic sea ports.
With Russia controlling or effectively blockading Ukrainian
Black Sea ports, grain shipments have stalled since the invasion
began, while Moscow has blamed Western sanctions for disrupting
exports of both grain and fertilizer.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki, Pawel
Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum
and David Holmes)