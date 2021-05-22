Poland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland will buy 24 armed drones
from Turkey, the Polish defence minister said on Saturday,
becoming the first NATO member to buy Turkish-made unmanned
aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The Bayraktar TB2 drones, the first of which are due to be
delivered next year, will be armed with anti-tank projectiles.
Poland will also buy a logistics and training package, said
Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
Blaszczak told state radio the Bayraktar TB2 drones "have
proven themselves in wars" and added that the UAVs would be
serviced by a military company, without giving further details.
The contract, which will be concluded without a procurement
process, will be signed next week during a visit by Polish
President Andrzej Duda to Turkey.
Authorities in fellow NATO member Turkey say the country has
become the world's fourth-largest drone producer since President
Tayyip Erdogan increased domestic production to reduce reliance
on Western arms.
Turkish defence technology company Baykar has sold its
Bayraktar TB2 armed drone to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar and
Libya. Erdogan said in March that Saudi Arabia was also
interested in buying Turkish drones.
Canada scrapped export permits for drone technology to
Turkey in April, after concluding that the equipment was used by
Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of
Nagorno-Karabakh. The parts under embargo included camera
systems for Baykar armed drones.
