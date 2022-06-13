Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Latest News
Poland to offer capacity on gas links with Denmark, Slovakia, Lithuania

06/13/2022 | 05:08am EDT
WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland's state owned gas pipeline operator Gaz-System will next month auction capacity to ship the fuel via new interconnections with Denmark, Slovakia and Lithuania.

Auctions to book annual capacity on the links will be held on July 4 on the GSA platform, while capacity on existing gas links with Germany will be offered on the RBP booking platform, Gaz-System said on Monday.

Poland has been long planning to replace gas supplies from Russia with shipments of the fuel from alternative sources and is commissioning three new interconnectors that will allow the shipping of gas from Lithuania, Slovakia and the Norwegian continental shelf via Denmark.

A link with Lithuania, opened last month, allows gas to come from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Klaipeda. In the summer, a link with Slovakia will be opened, while in October, Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland and Norway via Denmark will be commissioned. (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
