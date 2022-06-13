Poland to offer capacity on gas links with Denmark, Slovakia, Lithuania

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland's state owned gas
pipeline operator Gaz-System will next month auction capacity to
ship the fuel via new interconnections with Denmark, Slovakia
and Lithuania.
Auctions to book annual capacity on the links will be held
on July 4 on the GSA platform, while capacity on existing gas
links with Germany will be offered on the RBP booking platform,
Gaz-System said on Monday.
Poland has been long planning to replace gas supplies from
Russia with shipments of the fuel from alternative sources and
is commissioning three new interconnectors that will allow the
shipping of gas from Lithuania, Slovakia and the Norwegian
continental shelf via Denmark.
A link with Lithuania, opened last month, allows gas to come
from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Klaipeda. In
the summer, a link with Slovakia will be opened, while in
October, Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland and Norway
via Denmark will be commissioned.
