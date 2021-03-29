Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Poland: withholding tax on mortgage bonds no longer applicable

03/29/2021 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Poland: withholding tax on mortgage bonds no longer applicable
29.03.2021

Clearstream Banking1 would like to inform customers that local depository Citi Handlowy (CITI) confirmed that no withholding tax must be withheld on discounts and interests of Polish mortgage bonds paid to foreign investors.

Effective

immediately

no withholding tax will be applied to interest payments and discounts on Polish mortgage bonds paid to Clearstream Banking, and without any due diligence nor certification requirements.

Impact on customers

From now on, all income payments from mortgage bonds will be paid on a gross basis to Clearstream Banking and subsequently to Clearstream Banking's customers.

Final beneficial owners are not required to provide any tax documentation to prove their residency and obtain the payment at 0%.

Polish residents are also being paid on a gross basis, however they must comply with their tax obligations and seek the advice of their own tax advisors to assess the need to declare income in their annual tax return.

Important note: the above provisions do not apply to Polish mortgage bonds issued before 1 January 2015 and for which the issuers are withholding agents.

Further information

All forms can be found on the Clearstream website under Tax Forms to use - Poland.

For further information, customers may contact Clearstream Banking Client Services, their Relationship Officer or Tax Help Desk.

------------------------------

1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany, and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under number HRB 7500.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 11:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:00aNotification by Bank of Slovenia on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)
PU
08:00aNotification by Poland's Minister of Finance on Article 124 CRR
PU
08:00aCHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL  : Appointment of group chief financial officer
PU
08:00aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT  : (1) delay in publication of 2020 annual results and possible delay in despatch of 2020 annual report; (2) postonement of board meeting; and (3) suspension of trading
PU
08:00aENENTO OYJ  : Decisions taken by Enento Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors
AQ
08:00aF STAR THERAPEUTICS  : Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
08:00aKRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY  : ' Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator Named Infrastructure Game Changer by American Society of Civil Engineers
AQ
08:00aGEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES  : Concludes a Strategic Partnership With Eva Coop Allocating Over $ 300,000 to Promote Local Businesses and Delivery Services via the FlipNpik App
AQ
08:00aC2C GOLD CORP  : . Announces New OTC Stock Trading Symbol
AQ
08:00aGeorgia College art students create watercolor prints for kids in Cameroon
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
4Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Jefferies remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ