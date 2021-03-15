Polaris Global Value Fund Wins Refinitiv Lipper Award

Best in Category for 10-Year Period

Polaris Capital Management, LLC, a leading global and international equity manager headquartered in Boston, announced today that Polaris Global Value Fund (PGVFX) received a 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the global multi-cap value fund category.

The Polaris Global Value Fund was recognized for its consistently strong risk-adjusted returns for the 10-year period through November 30, 2020 relative to its peers. In the Lipper Global Multi-Cap Value Fund Universe, a total of 62 funds over a 10-year period were eligible for this category distinction. The Fund has been recognized by Lipper many times in the past, including 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, entering the rankings for 3-, 5- and 10-year periods.

Annualized as of

December 31, 2020 1 Yr 3 Yrs 5 Yrs 10 Yrs 15 Yrs 20 Yrs ITD* Polaris Global Value Fund 6.65% 4.58% 9.03% 9.45% 6.57% 8.93% 9.36% MSCI World Index, net dividends reinvested 15.90% 10.54% 12.19% 9.87% 7.33% 6.02% 7.08% *Inception-to-date (07/31/1989)

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Returns for more than one year are annualized. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. For the most recent month end performance, please call (888) 263‐5594. As stated in the current prospectus, the Fund’s annual operating expense ratio is 1.23%. The Fund’s annual operating expense ratio has been reduced to 0.99%, effective as of January 1, 2014 through April 30, 2021, due to the Adviser’s contractual agreement to waive its fee and/or reimburse expenses to limit Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses. Shares redeemed or exchanged within 180 days of purchase will be charged a 1.00% fee. Fund performance returns shown do not reflect this fee; if reflected, the returns would have been lower. Short‐term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the Fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

“Amid extreme volatility and a decade plus of growth stocks trumping value, we are especially gratified that the Polaris Global Value Fund has remained one of the top-rated funds in the Refinitiv Lipper universe. We are proud to be leading the charge in the 10-year Global Multi-Cap Value Funds category among our peers,” noted Bernard R. Horn, Jr., Polaris President & Portfolio Manager. “This is truly a testament to our long-tenured portfolio managers and investment analysts who have stayed true to our strict value discipline and adherence to cash flow.”

The Polaris Global Value Fund is a diversified no-load global mutual fund that attempts to provide above average return by investing in companies with potentially strong sustainable free cash flow or undervalued assets. Fund management uses proprietary investment technology combined with Graham & Dodd style fundamental research to build a Fund portfolio of 65 to 100 stocks that meet Polaris’ strict value criteria. More information is available at www.polarisfunds.com

About Polaris Capital Management

Polaris Capital Management, LLC is a leading global value equity manager, serving the investment needs of institutions and individuals since 1995. Polaris has one of the longest global and international equity track records of any firm presently in operation and continuously managed by the same individuals. As of December 31, 2020, the firm managed $14.3 billion for a growing number of institutions, retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Additional information is available at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The Fund invests in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in countries with emerging capital markets. Investments in such securities entail certain risks not associated with investments in domestic securities, such as volatility of currency exchange rates, and in some cases, political and economic instability and relatively illiquid markets. Options trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors.

On June 1, 1998, a limited partnership managed by the Adviser reorganized into the Fund. The predecessor limited partnership maintained an investment objective and investment policies that were, in all material respects, equivalent to those of the Fund. The Fund’s performance for periods before June 1, 1998, is that of the limited partnership and includes the expenses of the limited partnership. If the limited partnership’s performance had been readjusted to reflect the first year expenses of the Fund, the Fund’s performance for the periods prior to June 1, 1998, may have been lower. The limited partnership was not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”) and was not subject to certain investment limitations, diversification requirements, and other restrictions imposed by the 1940 Act and the Internal Revenue Code, which, if applicable, may have adversely affected its performance.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling (888) 263-5594. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

