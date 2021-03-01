Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Polaris to launch its first electric vehicle

03/01/2021 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1 (Reuters) - Motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Inc on Monday unveiled plans to launch its first electric vehicle, with an aim to advance the company's position in the electric vehicle market.

Polaris said the full-size Ranger, which it is developing in partnership with Zero Motorcycles, will launch in late December. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in early 2022.

In 2017, the company had said it planned to launch an electric bike under its marque Indian brand in four to five years. It is yet to provide an update on those plans. (https://reut.rs/2ZXd3Yq) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLARIS GROUP 1.33% 19.05 End-of-day quote.11.08%
POLARIS INC. -2.97% 117.76 Delayed Quote.23.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aFed's Thomas Barkin Says Daylight On The Horizon’ For U.S. Economy - WSJ
RE
05:36aPolaris to launch its first electric vehicle
RE
05:36aChina moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX
RE
05:34aOil jumps on vaccine optimism, U.S. stimulus
RE
05:33aChina's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators
RE
05:31aThailand sees at least $10 billion investment in industrial east this year
RE
05:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 01 March 2021
PU
05:29aIvory Coast to launch first vaccination drive with COVAX shots
RE
05:29aIndian shares jump on economic growth data, widening vaccination drive
RE
05:27aSterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
3From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
4ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Plans to Sell Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ