Poles count cost as Christmas carp prices soar

12/21/2022 | 10:20am EST
STORY: For most Poles no Christmas would be complete without carp for dinner.

But with prices rising, shoppers whose budgets are already stretched by surging inflation

Are having to spend more for their favourite festive fish.

Poles hold their main celebration on Christmas Eve

With carp as the centerpiece of a 12-dish feast that is traditionally meat-free.

With inflation in Poland's economy deep in double-digit territory,

Fish farm owner Michal Gorski says rearing carp has become much more expensive.

He's had to hike the price from last year's minimum of $4.10 per kilogram to $6.80.

However, some shoppers, like Ewa Hunkiewicz, aren't put off by the high prices.

"I can't imagine Christmas Eve without carp. I can't imagine there could be some other fish on the table. I don't pay attention to the price. That's why I'm here, no matter how much it costs, it has to be served at the table."

But a survey cited by Polityka weekly showed others may not feel the same.

It said as many as 40% of respondents did not want to buy carp this Christmas.


