Polestar 2: Satnav and Voice Experiences Represent New Landmark in Automotive Infotainment, Finds Strategy Analytics

02/16/2021 | 10:12am EST
But Aesthetic Concern Is Still Prioritized Over Useful Design For some Crucial Use Cases

Strategy Analytics – A new UX evaluation from Strategy Analytics’ In-Vehicle UX (IVX) group has assessed the Polestar 2 infotainment system and relevant HMI. By implementing embedded Google-powered features with minor adjustments specifically for in-car use, Polestar 2 infotainment designers have created a new landmark in automotive infotainment. Comparable to the premium systems from Tesla and BMW, the Polestar 2 succeeds in a big way. But still, for certain crucial use cases, aesthetic concerns have been prioritized over useful design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005857/en/

Press Image Polestar 2

Press Image Polestar 2

Overall, Polestar 2’s infotainment system was ranked solidly in the top tier of all vehicles evaluated thus far in Strategy Analytics’ proprietary infotainment benchmark algorithm – a ranking system derived by how well a car’s available features correspond to Strategy Analytics’ existing data on consumer interest in advanced infotainment features.

Derek Viita, Senior Analyst, IVX and report author commented, “With the expansions of Android Automotive and Google Automotive Services throughout the space, automakers have anxiously awaited the arrival of the Polestar 2 as a forerunner of things to come. And it does not disappoint: the satnav and voice experiences alone make Polestar 2 extremely formidable.

Continued Viita, “But for certain in-vehicle use cases, aesthetics has been prioritized over usefulness. The log-in and authentication process necessary to unlock the full power of the Google experience, is lengthy, complex, and unlikely to be completed by those simply renting or leasing the vehicle. Touch targets and labels for some features are entirely too small for an in-car screen and Android-centric design language runs the risk of unintentionally excluding some users. And as Strategy Analytics has noted previously, though dedicated controls for defoggers are good practice, the placement of most climate controls in the touchscreen is troubling.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director IVX, “Much of the praise lavished on Polestar 2’s system is well-deserved. But clearly valuing visual appeal over real-world in-car usability is risky. If key tasks such as media source-switching are unnecessarily complex it loses appeal to the crucial tech-savvy segments Polestar is likely targeting.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: In-Vehicle UX
Service Name: UX Innovation Practice

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_IVX


© Business Wire 2021
