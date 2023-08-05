His party called for peaceful protests against the decision, but there was only a limited public response on Saturday evening.
Reaction was muted, compared to the violence that roiled the country when Khan was briefly arrested in May.
STORY: Police arrested Khan in Lahore on Saturday, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, potentially barring the opposition leader from contesting an upcoming election.
