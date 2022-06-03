Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Police arrest man with body armor, ammunition outside U.S. Capitol

06/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on the eve of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the building, on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Michigan man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning after he presented a fake badge to police who then discovered a BB gun, body armor and high capacity magazines inside his vehicle, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Jerome Felipe, 53, a retired police officer, showed a badge with "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it to a U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer and claimed he was a criminal investigator, police said in a statement.

Officers searched Felipe's vehicle, discovering a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car, which he had parked near the Capitol. "No real guns were found," the statement said.

Police said Felipe faces charges for illegally possessing high capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27pGold slips 1% as solid jobs data spurs rate hike bets
RE
07:23pTexas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker
RE
07:17pDepository Russia planned to service Eurobonds halts euro transactions
RE
07:17pU.S. doctors urged to test for monkeypox, CDC says risk to public low
RE
07:16pEU industry chief Breton in push to help Ukraine stay connected
RE
07:15pExclusive - US EPA expected to issue biofuel blending volumes for 2022 below proposed number
RE
07:15pGerman lawmakers approve 100 bln euro military revamp
RE
07:13pCrypto scam victims lose more than $1 billion since 2021 - FTC
RE
07:10pOhio lawmakers advance trans sports ban with genital check
RE
07:09pBiden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
5Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows

HOT NEWS