Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Police arrest suspect in California serial killings

10/15/2022 | 08:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Police in Stockton, California said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California.

Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.

The man, who was clad in dark clothing, had a mask around his neck and was in possession of a firearm when investigators stopped him, was "on a mission to kill," McFadden said at a news conference.

"We are sure we stopped another killing," he added.

McFadden identified the suspect as Wesley Brownlee, 43. The shootings, which started last year and continued into September, have been linked by forensic ballistics evidence, authorities said earlier this month.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office was reviewing the evidence and the suspect will appear in court on Tuesday, said Tori Verber Salazar, the county's district attorney.

Six victims were killed, all but one in the Stockton area, and a seventh person survived her injuries.

On Oct. 4, police released a surveillance video of a person of interest in the killing spree, and said the crimes could be the work of a serial killer "on a mission," although no motive was given.

Stockton is a city of more than 300,000 people in California's central valley, about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:20aUganda introduces lockdown measures to halt spread of Ebola: president
RE
03:14aFactbox-Key Xi quotes at China's 20th Communist Party Congress
RE
03:13aIMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme
RE
03:11aUK's Hargreaves hit by lawsuit over Woodford fund failure
RE
03:10aAt least five killed in tribal violence in Sudan's West Kordofan
RE
03:02aIran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters - ISNA
RE
02:27aBiden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength
RE
02:17aDonetsk's city administration building hit by shelling - Russian-backed officials
RE
02:13aTaiwan says it will not back down on its sovereignty
RE
02:00aAbu Dhabi fund ADQ wields economic diplomacy to forge regional ties
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
2Iran rejects Biden's support of anti-government protests as interferenc..
3UK's Hargreaves hit by lawsuit over Woodford fund failure
4Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
5IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Tunisia for loan programme

HOT NEWS