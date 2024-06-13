STORY: :: Police fire stun grenades at crowds in Armenia protesting

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's peace treaty with Azerbaijan

:: Yerevan, Armenia

:: June 12, 2024

:: This was the latest in a series of protests

:: denouncing Pashinyan's policies related to

a decades-old conflict between the two countries

:: which last month included returning four Azerbaijani

villages Armenia had held since the early 1990s

Video footage from Yerevan showed police firing stun grenades at protesters massed around parliament. Protesters later moved on to the government building.

Pashinyan's comments preceded an outbreak of clashes between police and demonstrators at the latest in a series of protests denouncing his policies, including the handing back of ruined villages to Azerbaijan, and demanding his resignation.