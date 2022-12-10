Advanced search
Police evacuate Dresden mall over suspected hostage taking

12/10/2022 | 06:06am EST
Police secure the area at a Christmas market in Dresden

BERLIN (Reuters) -Police evacuated a shopping mall and surrounding areas in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday due to a suspected hostage taking, according to a police statement.

"The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation," the police said in a statement on its website.

German daily Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.

The police did not confirm those details but urged citizens to avoid the city centre. It added that the famous Striezelmarkt Christmas market would remain closed for the time being.

(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
