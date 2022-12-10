Police evacuate Dresden mall over suspected hostage taking

"The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation," the police said in a statement on its website.

German daily Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.

The police did not confirm those details but urged citizens to avoid the city centre. It added that the famous Striezelmarkt Christmas market would remain closed for the time being.

(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Ros Russell)