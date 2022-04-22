Log in
Police identify 'person of interest' in DC shooting

04/22/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
STORY: Assistant DC Police Chief Stuart Emerman told reporters they were seeking 23-year-old Raymond Spencer, of suburban Fairfax, Virginia, identified by investigators through social media postings.

"We'd like to speak to Mr Spencer. We'd like him to come forward to the police, turn himself in so we may speak with him further," Emerman said.

Washington DC Police released photos of Spencer on their Twitter account.

Police did not specify the nature of those postings. But an individual identifying himself as Raymond Spencer had posted series of messages in the online platform 4Chan with video that appeared to show gunshots fired from the vantage point of an upper-floor window, with the misspelled label: "Shool shooting!"


© Reuters 2022
