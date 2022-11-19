Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Police in Indian Kashmir raid journalists' houses over online threats

11/19/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Kashmir, a top police official said.

Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats. New Delhi has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region since the late 1980s.

Local journalist Sajad Ahmad Kralyari was detained for questioning during the raid, and his laptop, camera and cellphone were seized, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

The raids were at the houses of half a dozen journalists, including writer and author Gouhar Geelani, the official said.

Geelani, Kralyari and the other journalists could not be reached for comment and their phones were switched off.

"The searches were conducted at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam in connection with the investigation of the case related to recent threats to journalists," the official said.

Also raided was the house of a lawyers who has been representing defendants in anti-militancy cases.

Indian Police last week registered a case under an anti-terrorism law after anonymous online threats were posted against a dozen journalists in Kashmir.

Online posts, accusing journalists of being "collaborators" with Indian security agencies, threatened employees of three Kashmir-based, "Delhi-backed, Indian army-sponsored" media houses for "spreading fake narratives".

Five journalists affiliated with these media organisations resigned after threats leading to panic among others, local journalists said.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Editing by William Mallard)

By Fayaz Bukhari


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:49aOman's OQ: Bisat oilfield's third crude processing plant begins operations
RE
04:49aOman's oq announces start operating of third crude oil processin…
RE
04:41aWhat they are saying at the COP27 climate summit
RE
04:33aFTX launches strategic review, seeks court relief to pay critical vendors
RE
04:20aChina reports 24,473 new COVID cases; some Beijing businesses shut
RE
04:19aAfrica climate activists have mixed feelings about COP27
RE
04:16aElon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
RE
04:07aFrance sees risk of 1.5°C objective "dying" at Egypt conference
RE
04:07aFrench energy minister says still no satisfactory cop27 agreemen…
RE
04:01aRussia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2Musk underestimated Twitter train wreck, says analyst
3HARRIS TOLD APEC LEADERS THE UNITED STATES WILL INTRODUCE A NEW…
4JD.com: Highlights of Q3 2022 Earnings Call
5Venator Materials : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

HOT NEWS