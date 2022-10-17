Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Police investigate beating of protester on China consulate grounds in UK

10/17/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Police in the British city of Manchester are investigating an incident involving a protester who appeared to have been pulled inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate and beaten, after a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In video footage posted online, a man was seen to be pulled by several men through a gate into the Chinese consular grounds in Manchester, and then beaten by several men. Police on the scene eventually stepped through the gate and pulled the man out.

Several protest banners had earlier been placed outside the consulate, one with the words, "Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party", and a caricature of Xi wearing a crown, according to pictures provided to Reuters by a freelance journalist on the scene.

The protest took place on the first day of the twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, during which Xi is widely expected to win a third leadership term.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an incident that took place at around 3pm on Sunday 16 October 2022 at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester," a police spokesperson told Reuters in a written response.

"Officers were present and responded immediately to diffuse the situation. Enquiries are ongoing at this time to understand the full circumstances."

There was no immediate reply to Reuters requests for comment from the Chinese consulate in Manchester and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Matthew Leung, a freelance journalist on the scene and friend of the man who was beaten, told Reuters by phone he was "shocked" by the incident.

The man who was beaten, who Leung said is known by the first name, Bob, had cuts to his face afterwards, Leung said. The man didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment via a messaging app.

(Reporting by James Pomfret in Hong Kong, Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By Martin Quin Pollard and James Pomfret


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:40aEU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now
RE
08:37aRussian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
RE
08:22aEU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat
RE
08:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
08:06aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
RE
08:04aJapan won't rule out corporate, income tax hikes to fund military spending -lawmaker
RE
08:03aUK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans
RE
08:03aYields on long-date uk index-linked gilts fall around 5-10 bps a…
RE
08:01aUk 30-year gilt yield falls around 17 bps at open…
RE
08:01aUk 20-year gilt yield falls around 15 bps at open - refinitiv da…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Marketmind: In Hunt we Truss
3Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
4France still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes..
5Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds

HOT NEWS