STORY: A gunman killed several people at a busy mall northeast of Dallas in Texas on Saturday, before a police officer shot him dead.

Eyewitness video captured the sounds of gunshots ringing out from the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

Allen police chief Brian Harvey:

"At 3:36, our officer was at Allen Premium Outlets on an unrelated call. He heard gunshots, located the gunshots, located the shooter, neutralized the shooter and neutralized the threat. We believe at this point that the shooter acted alone."

Police said they're still trying to establish a motive.

Medical City Healthcare, which runs 16 hospitals in the area, said in a statement that its trauma centers were treating wounded victims, with the youngest just five years old.

A mall store employee said he heard more than one round of gunfire.

"I heard the gunshots, and we just all rushed to the back. We're all freaking out. We're like, 'what's going on? What's going on?' And I had to go back to the front to lock the door. That's when I saw, like, cops all coming in and helicopters was coming in. SWAT team was coming in. I was like, 'what's going on? Then a second time, this time it was for real. You know, we all in the back got the safe."

Allen is a community of about 100,000 people, around 25 miles northeast of Dallas.

In a written statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy" and said the state was prepared to offer any assistance that local authorities may need.