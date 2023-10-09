PARIS (Reuters) - French police said on Monday they were patrolling the village of Saint-Gildas-des-Bois, in western France, to find a missing 16-year-old pupil whom they said had mental health problems and was feared could be a danger - mostly to himself.

Local radio station RCA earlier reported police were looking for an armed man near the village's high school, which they said had been confined.

Police said the school was not confined, but the gate was closed to check each entering person's identity.

"There is no suspicion of an attack on this establishment", a police official said. Around 30 gendarmes were patrolling the village, police said.

A person working at the school declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on phone.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Layli Foroudi; Editing by Ingrid Melander)