STORY: Footage from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) party showed police beating and arresting his supporters in his property in Lahore.

The move followed days of standoff and intense clashes between police and his supporters around the property, where police had attempted to arrest Khan on Tuesday (March 14).

Khan will appear in court after expressing fear of arrest.

"I want to tell all of you that they have made a plan to arrest me. This signifies their ill intent. I was ready to go to Islamabad court. But the way they attacked my house, the intention behind it was not to present me before the court but to put me into prison," Khan said in a video message released by his PTI party.

Facing a spate of legal challenges, Khan was addressing charges in the court in the capital Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office. Khan says he followed legal procedures in acquiring the gifts.