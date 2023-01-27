Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Police release footage of assailant striking Pelosi's husband

01/27/2023 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Video released of Pelosi's house attack in San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - San Francisco police released dramatic video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by a hammer as police rushed in to stop his attacker.

The police body camera footage was released alongside a surveillance video showing the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple's San Francisco home as well as a 911 call from a distressed Paul Pelosi, who was talking to the dispatcher with DePape apparently beside him.

In the body cam footage, two police officers knock on the door at the Pelosis' home. When the door opens, Pelosi and DePape can both be seen clutching a large hammer.

DePape tells police officers that, "Everything's good," at which point the officers instruct him to drop the hammer.

DePape then appears to tear the hammer fully away from Pelosi, who is in sleep wear, before striking Pelosi with a powerful overhand blow. The two officers then charge inside - one of them shouting an expletive - tackling DePape.

DePape has been indicted on federal attempting kidnapping and assault charges, as well as state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

He has pled not guilty to the state charges.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Richard Cowan and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:49pFed will not wait for inflation at target before easing: McGeever
RE
01:46pU.S. House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban
RE
01:39pPeru sol currency moves +0.16% to close at 3.829/3.832 soles per…
RE
01:39pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 1,150 mln soles…
RE
01:32pMaintenance worker crushed to death by London urinal
RE
01:23pHouse foreign affairs committee plans to hold vote next on bill…
RE
01:19pTop French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
RE
01:17pGhana govt and capital market operators agree on domestic debt exchange terms
RE
01:16pPolice release footage of assailant striking Pelosi's husband
RE
01:13pVisa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades  
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

HOT NEWS