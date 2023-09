STORY: Video of the incident in Blendon Township on Aug. 24 followed demands by the family of the 21-year-old woman, Ta'Kiya Young, for the officer who fired the fatal shot to be held accountable.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a grocery store in Blendon, 15 miles (24 km) northeast of Columbus, the state's capital.

Young died at a nearby hospital. Her unborn baby daughter did not survive.

Her death is among a spate of recent high-profile cases in the United States of police officers accused of using excessive force in the deaths of Black people and other minorities, sparking calls for U.S. criminal justice system reforms.