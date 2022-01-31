Police say Ottawa truck protest to dwindle, demonstrators remain stubborn

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Police and officials in the
Canadian capital Ottawa say some of the trucks blocking the city
center as part of an anti-vaccine demonstration should start
leaving on Monday, even as some protesters insist they will
stay.
Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have been jamming up
central Ottawa since Friday and thousands descended upon
Parliament Hill to complain about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Parliament resumes on Monday after a six-week winter break
and Trudeau is set to address reporters at 11.15 am Eastern Time
(1615 GMT).
"Demonstrations are expected to become smaller after today.
However, it will take some time to clear vehicles from the
downtown core," Ottawa city council said late on Sunday.
There were few signs of activity among the protesters early
on Monday, with many huddling in their cabs as temperatures
hovered around -16 Celsius (3 Fahrenheit).
"This is still a very tenuous exercise, it's fluid in
nature. Negotiations are indicating that some people are leaving
the city from a demonstrations standpoint, that's a good thing,"
police chief Peter Sloly told reporters late on Sunday.
Canada Unity, one of the groups involved, said it wanted to
gather 1,000 people to go into a mall and shop without masks.
The Rideau Centre, a large nearby mall, said it would be shut
for a second day on Monday.
Police said on Friday they would start towing trucks on
Monday if necessary. But by late on Sunday it said they had
avoided ticketing and towing vehicles to avoid provoking
confrontations with demonstrators.
The announcement spurred frustration among local residents
who said they were fed up with the non-stop blaring of truck
horns and demonstrators using the streets as an open-air toilet.
"Centretown residents have had enough. All-night honking;
music; swastikas; public urination & defecation," local
councilor Catherine McKenney said on Twitter. "Residents deserve
peace and relief from these disgusting acts."
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson said some protesters had harassed a
soup kitchen, demanding free meals because they were unable to
order food in restaurants due to their refusal to wear masks.
Staff at three Ottawa hospitals said they had had trouble
getting to and from work.
The demonstration had started as a protest against a vaccine
requirement for cross-border drivers https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-slams-fear-mongering-over-covid-vaccine-mandate-truckers-2022-01-24,
but then developed into a demonstration against the Trudeau
government with a strong anti-vaccination streak. Some
participants, though, have appeared at the protest brandishing
Nazi and U.S. Confederate flags.
Both former U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon
Musk have praised the protests.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)