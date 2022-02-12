Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy

02/12/2022 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People hold a sign reading

PARIS (Reuters) -Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The vehicles were intercepted at various entry points into the French capital and nearly 300 tickets handed out to their occupants by mid morning, police said on Twitter.

Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists - from numerous cities across France - were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city.

Less than two months from a presidential election, President Emmanuel Macron's government is eager to keep protests from spiralling into large-scale demonstrations like the anti-government "yellow vest" protests of 2018.

A police motorcycle patrol stopped two camper vans and a truck from the convoy that had made it as far as the prestigious Champs Elysees avenue in central Paris.

Separately police also said they had arrested two protesters in southern Paris in possession of petrol cans, hammers and knives.

Police have mobilised thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Canadian truckers protesting a vaccine mandate for trans-border traffic have paralysed parts of the capital Ottawa https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/how-ottawas-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-are-spreading-globally-2022-02-09 since late January and blocked key U.S.-Canada crossing points.

The French protests are against rules requiring a vaccine pass to get into many public places and come after months of regular demonstrations against the pass in Paris and other cities.

The yellow vest movement which began as a protest against fuel taxes grew into a broader revolt that saw some of the worst street violence in decades and tested Macron's authority.

Police have allowed two street marches by anti-vaccine and yellow vest demonstrators to go ahead in Paris on Saturday afternoon.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSPIRED PLC 0.00% 18 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 3.21 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. -4.96% 9.96 End-of-day quote.-20.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aUK tells British nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation
RE
07:26aLavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
RE
07:26aLavrov accuses u.s. of 'propaganda campaign' about possible russ…
RE
07:22aLavrov tells blinken u.s. and eu have ignored russian proposals…
RE
07:20aRussia's lavrov speaks to u.s.' blinken by phone…
RE
07:12aCanada braces for action on U.S.-border bridge blocked by protesters despite court order
RE
07:11aUK PM Johnson focused on Ukraine, not police questionnaire - minister
RE
07:09aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
07:02aMarketplace suspends most NFT sales, citing 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism
RE
07:00aGermany's Baerbock says Ukraine crisis is escalating
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4Credit Agricole to focus on internal growth to expand in Italy - paper
5U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets

HOT NEWS