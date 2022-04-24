Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Police teargas Paris protestors after Macron re-elected

04/24/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Riot police charged and sprayed teargas on demonstrators in central Paris protesting after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday, footage from social media showed.

Police sought to break up a crowd of mostly young people who had gathered in the central neighborhood of Chatelet to protest, images on Twitter showed.

Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a runoff vote earlier on Sunday by winning a second five-year term and preventing what would otherwise have been a major political upset.

Although Macron won by a comfortable margin, the abstention rate was expected to settle at the highest since 1969, with a substantial chunk of voters unwilling to vote for either Macron or Le Pen.

Between the first round of voting and Sunday's runoff, students protested outside the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities, expressing their disillusionment with the choice on offer.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pUkraine president's adviser says u.s. secretary of state blinken…
RE
03:57pUkraine president zelenskiy's adviser says u.s. secretary of sta…
RE
03:51pFRANCE'S MACRON : Next 5 years will not be a continuation of my p…
RE
03:49pFRANCE'S MACRON : We not leave anyone by the wayside in france…
RE
03:49pMACRON WINS : key quotes after France's presidential election
RE
03:47pFRANCE'S MACRON : Anger of those who voted for le pen must be add…
RE
03:46pDOWN BUT NOT OUT : France's Le Pen vows to fight on
RE
03:46pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : I am thinking of the disappointment of…
RE
03:46pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : I am thinking of all those who abstain…
RE
03:45pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : Keen to ensure that france is a leadin…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources
2Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
3Analysis-Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble
4Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai d..
5Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

HOT NEWS